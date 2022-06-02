Centra supermarket chain recalls prawn product

The affected product
Certain batches of Centra King Prawns are being recalled from sale due to mislabelling with incorrect use-by dates.
The above batches of Centra King Prawns are being recalled as they have been mislabelled with incorrect use-by dates. The use-by dates stated on the labels are 16/07/2022 and 22/07/2022, however, the correct use-by dates are 16/06/2022 and 22/06/2022. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Centra stores supplied with the implicated batches.
