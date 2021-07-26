Search our Archive

26/07/2021

1542015885933

Staffing shortages to affect indoor dining re-opening this week

1 in 4 restaurants unlikely to open says Restaurant's Chief

Staffing shortages to affect indoor dining re-opening this week

File Photo

Reporter:

Reporter

The Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins has told the state broadcaster RTE that one out of every four businesses will not reopen for indoor dining, when new laws are relaxed from Monday, July 26.

"That is my gut feeling based on listening to businesses," he said.

He added that the "single biggest issue" for the hospitality sector was staffing problems.

"We don't have enough staff and we have to make sure we source as many as possible for our sector."

"What we need to do now is get our doors open from Monday and then look at how the operation of this new regime is in flow, and then we may have to go back to the Government to streamline what it is there to make it more operational for our industry."

"We are moving in the right direction but need to make sure it's streamlined into the future," he told RTÉ.

ALL EIGHT of our Kilkenny Down Memory Lane galleries - click to view!

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald visiting Kilkenny today

Will visit Good Shepherd Centre and ETB programme

BREAKING: Loughmacask link road proposal approved by Kilkenny County Council

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie