Kilkenny's TJ Reid congratulates new British and Irish Lions captain Conor Murray

Conor Murray and TJ Reid Photo: TJ Reid Health & Fitness
Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid has sent congratulations and best wishes to Munster and Ireland rugby veteran Conor Murray on becoming the new British and Irish Lions captain.
Lions head coach Warren Gatland promoted Murray to the role of captain following an unfortunate injury to Wales' Alun Wyn Jones during Saturday's pre-Tour warmup match against Japan.
In a social media post shared by TJ Reid Health & Fitness, Murray, pictured at the Kilkenny gym, is seen smiling alongside TJ.
The caption reads: "Massive congratulations to Conor Murray stepping up to the role of British and Irish Lions Captain. Best of luck over the coming months from all of us at TJ Reid Health & Fitness."
Murray is now the second Limerick man to captain the Lions, the first being Paul O'Connell. Those are some very big boots to fill!
