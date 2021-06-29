Kilkenny teens swap the screens for the great outdoors with Ossory Youth

Kilkenny

Teens enjoyed Castlecomer Discovery Park and a range of other activities Picture: Ossory Youth

Young people are constantly connected to technology for most aspects of their lives and as a result can become disconnected from the ‘real’ world around them and ‘real’ connections. 

By challenging teenagers to switch off to switch on, it allows space for creativity which leads to new experiences and opportunities and generate ‘present moment awareness’.  

The Switch Off campaign was run over the last number of weeks through Ossory Youth, funded through Healthy Ireland Kilkenny. 

Twenty young people switched off through a variety of activities including filmmaking, outdoor yoga (thankfully the rain held off), creative woodburning art, podcasting around mental mealth topics, samba drumming and it all culminated in a busy day in Castlecomer Discovery Park.

Young people who took part switched off and connected with their inner-selves and to their environment and began to recognise the benefits of less screen time.

Reducing time spent on devices can help foster positive self-esteem, improved sleeping patterns, greater mindfulness, improved physical and mental health and improved learning habits. 

Jacinta Purcell from Ossory Youth sent thanks to Janette Boran from Healthy Ireland Kilkenny, Kathy and her wonderful team in Castlecomer Discovery Park and to all the amazing facilitators.

