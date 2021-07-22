Bogus 'maintenance worker' warning - Kilkenny County Council tenants urged to be vigilant

Warning to County Council Tenants to be vigilant
Kilkenny County Council have received reports in recent days that individuals and groups of up to three people wearing high vis clothing have been calling to County Council tenancies claiming to be maintenance workers.
In a number of cases elderly tenants have allowed access to their homes and have been asked for cash payment for minor maintenance works.
This matter has been reported to An Garda Síochána. Kilkenny County Council urge all tenants to be vigilant and to remember that local authority staff or contractors calling to Council houses must show ID and will never request cash payment.
