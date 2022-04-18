Kilkenny groups urged to register for share of €15 million Community Centre Fund

Community and voluntary groups across Kilkenny should register now and prepare to put in their bid for a share of a €15 million fund to help finance Community Centres nation-wide, according to Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced a new €15 million capital fund to support community groups for the upgrade and refurbishment of Community Centres. This is an investment in both rural and urban communities across the Country.

“The Community Centres Investment Fund will support community groups with the upgrade and development of their Community Centre facilities,” Deputy Phelan said. “Registration will open on Tuesday 3rd May 2022. Applicants need to register as 'users' on the portal in advance of the application process opening on Tuesday 7th June 2022. The closing date for applications is Thursday 14th July 2022.

“The funding will be available under three categories with grants of between €10,000 and €300,000 available. Category 1 includes small scale projects/improvements to facilities - €10,000 to €25,000.Category 2 is for larger scale projects costing between €25,001 and €100,000. Category 3 includes major projects costing between €100,001 and €300,000,” Deputy Phelan explained.

Under the terms of the programme, applications under Category 2 and 3 must include a minimum contribution of 5% of the total project costs from the applicants own funds.

Funding is available for works such as improving communal facilities such as kitchen and toilet facilities. It is also available for energy retrofitting, new windows / doors / heating systems as well as upgrades to lighting systems and stage areas. Works to address safety concerns, including as a result of fire safety audits, will also be eligible, as will be works to improve disability access.

The programme also includes improvements to assist in providing additional or better services to the community such as Meals for the Elderly & youth facilities. Works to develop Community Centres as Social Hubs through the development of Community Cinemas, Youth Hubs and Community Libraries are also included, as are essential maintenance works, repairs to roof, etc.