12 Jun 2022

Kilkenny’s local Citizens Information Centre is here to help - get in touch

During Pride month, the CIS reminds citizens that they welcome everyone in a non-judgemental manner

KILKENNY

Contact your local Citizens Information Centre on kilkenny@citinfo.ie or 0818077910

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

12 Jun 2022 1:59 PM

For anyone needing impartial, confidential, non-judgemental and informed advice and support the Citizens Information Service is here to help.

Funded by the Citizens Information Board, Kilkenny CIC is part of South Leinster Citizens Information Service (CIS), a regional service with Citizens Information Centres located throughout the counties of Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois, Offaly, Wexford and Wicklow.

A growing number of customers require in-depth assistance and CIS plays an important role in providing advocacy with, or on behalf of, those people who need it from all walks of life.

During Pride month, the CIS reminds citizens that they welcome everyone to their office in a non-judgemental manner. Anyone who has an issue that needs addressing or is at a crossroads in their lives can feel safe to drop in or call to our centres and get the help you need from highly trained staff and information officers.

Sarah Drea Development Manager is clear in her message: “Whoever you are, whatever stage in life, we are here to help,” she says.

“Our services are free and confidentiality is key for us. Your query can relate to anything such as your rights as a same-sex couple, children’s rights, property rights or indeed any issue that you need help discussing. If we cannot help we will know where you can get the help and advice you need.”

For further information, to find out opening hours, if you would like someone to address a specific query or to book an appointment with a member of the team, please contact your local Citizens Information Centre on kilkenny@citinfo.ie or 0818077910.

The team are available from Monday to Friday, and services are free and confidential.

