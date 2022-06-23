McGuinness welcomes approval of extension at Kilkenny school

The school at Danesfort
Fianna Fáil TD for Kilkenny, John McGuinness has welcomed approval for an extension at St Michael’s National School in Danesfort.
Deputy McGuinness commented, “I have received confirmation from the Department of Education that approval has been granted for an 80 metre square MCR with en suite toilets facilities.
“I’d like to congratulate and praise the vibrant and active school community at St Michael’s for achieving this approval; it is a testament to all their hard work and effort and I look forward to the project’s completion.”
