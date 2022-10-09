Farm crime survey - Kilkenny farmers asked to take part

Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), in partnership with the Irish Farmers Association, is undertaking a comprehensive study of farm crime in Ireland.

Crime in rural Ireland is on the rise and it is now more important than ever to understand the experiences and attitudes of the farming community towards farm crime, the criminal justice responses to it and the crime prevention measures for it.

The findings of this survey will help to capture a national picture of farm crime in Ireland and can be used to identify what measures might be taken by Government, An Garda Síochána and other agencies to reduce crime on farms.

Farmers are invited to complete the anonymous online survey that will take approximately 15 minutes. Participation is entirely voluntary and all details captured will remain completely confidential.

IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe said it’s vitally important for farmers and their families to feel safe and secure in their homes and farms. Crime trends in recent years have been detrimental to rural homes and work ethics.

“Statistics need to be updated and this Farm Crime Survey is vital in gauging how severe the problem is and what remedial steps need to be taken by Government and the Garda Siochana to combat rural crime. I am asking all farm families and relevant rural dwellers to take the time and complete this valued survey. Together we can make our communities a safer place,” he added.

In order to participate in the survey, you must be aged 18 years or older, resident in the Republic of Ireland and are either a farmer or member of a farm household.

This survey and its findings will be conducted independently and the final report will be published by TU Dublin in conjunction with the Irish Farmers Association later in the year.

To begin the survey please follow this link. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9XZ2V2B