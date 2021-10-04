Search

04/10/2021

Magnificent east window being refitted in Kilkenny cathedral after repair

The window in St Canice's Cathedral was damaged in August 2020 and has been painstakingly repaired over four months

KILKENNY

Work is carried out on the east window at St Canice's Cathedral

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The magnificent east window of St Canice's Cathedral is being refitted after painstaking restoration works.

The stained glass window had to be removed and taken away for repairs after it was damaged in the 'big bang' explosion at a neighbouring premises in August 2020. The window has been away for the past four months, and now Connon Stained Glass has been putting it back in place.

The inside scaffold is due to come down tomorrow, while the outside will require a little further attention. Vicar of St Canice's the Very Rev'd Dr Richard Marsh says he's delighted the historic window is back to its best.

"Apart from having the scaffold up in the corner for a few months, you do miss it. It's in and now you'll be able to see it properly. The visitor experience will be back to normal - as will the worshippers' experience," he said.

The beautiful window depicts scenes from the life of Christ, including the Passion, Resurrection, and Ascension. It contains stained glass from 1875, and is a replication of the original 13th Century medieval stained glass which was destroyed by Cromwell's soldiers in 1650.

