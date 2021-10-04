Magnificent east window being refitted in Kilkenny cathedral after repair

Work is carried out on the east window at St Canice's Cathedral
The magnificent east window of St Canice's Cathedral is being refitted after painstaking restoration works.
The stained glass window had to be removed and taken away for repairs after it was damaged in the 'big bang' explosion at a neighbouring premises in August 2020. The window has been away for the past four months, and now Connon Stained Glass has been putting it back in place.
The inside scaffold is due to come down tomorrow, while the outside will require a little further attention. Vicar of St Canice's the Very Rev'd Dr Richard Marsh says he's delighted the historic window is back to its best.
"Apart from having the scaffold up in the corner for a few months, you do miss it. It's in and now you'll be able to see it properly. The visitor experience will be back to normal - as will the worshippers' experience," he said.
The beautiful window depicts scenes from the life of Christ, including the Passion, Resurrection, and Ascension. It contains stained glass from 1875, and is a replication of the original 13th Century medieval stained glass which was destroyed by Cromwell's soldiers in 1650.
