Kilkenny kickers out in force to Dribble for MND!

Paul Smith and Freebooters Under 10 players dribbling the length of the pitch
The Freebooters AFC pitch in Kilkenny City was a hive of activity last Saturday - as club members came together to take part in the Dribble for MND!
From the youngest teams to the more 'senior' coaches, everyone got together to raise funds for a good cause and a great friend.
Paul Smith, a former Freebooters player and now underage coach, was diagnosed with MND (motor neurone disease) last April. It's a lifechanging disease, with no cure, meaning Paul, and his young family, now have to make plans for their future.
Dribble for MND is the first fundraising event in Paul's 'All Paul Together' fundraising community which he hopes will also raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and eventually a foundation that will promote research into the disease.
To find out how you can hold your own Dribble for MND event click here to go to Paul's web page, or to make a donation click here to go to the event's Go Fund Me page.
