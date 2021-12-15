Search

15 Dec 2021

Kilkenny lady Stella Statham celebrates a happy 100th birthday!

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Mrs Stella Statham on her 100th birthday

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A most joyous and significant occasion - family and friends gathered to help Mrs Stella Statham celebrate her 100th birthday, last week.


Born in London on December 7, 1921, Mrs Statham married Kilkenny man and RAF pilot Barry Statham in London in 1946, then moved to the city with him. Over the years she was a member of the Horticultural Society and the ISPCC for more than 25 years.

Mrs Statham celebrated her landmark birthday with son Michael and daughters Susan and Sylvia, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. She was touched by the many cards sent to her to mark the special day.


Among her birthday post was a letter from President Michael D Higgins, who congratulated Mrs Statham on the “most joyous and significant occasion.”

Below: Mrs Statham celebrated with her family, including daughters Sylvia (Gray) and Susan (McCabe) and son Michael.

Top Kilkenny restaurants and foodies cook up special festive cookbook

Food producers and restaurants launch book celebrating very best of Christmas culinary fare and traditions

Shamrocks to appeal Joe Cuddihy red card ahead of Leinster Hurling Final

OPW announces live streaming of Winter Solstice at Newgrange

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media