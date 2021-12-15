Kilkenny lady Stella Statham celebrates a happy 100th birthday!

Mrs Stella Statham on her 100th birthday
A most joyous and significant occasion - family and friends gathered to help Mrs Stella Statham celebrate her 100th birthday, last week.
Born in London on December 7, 1921, Mrs Statham married Kilkenny man and RAF pilot Barry Statham in London in 1946, then moved to the city with him. Over the years she was a member of the Horticultural Society and the ISPCC for more than 25 years.
Mrs Statham celebrated her landmark birthday with son Michael and daughters Susan and Sylvia, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. She was touched by the many cards sent to her to mark the special day.
Among her birthday post was a letter from President Michael D Higgins, who congratulated Mrs Statham on the “most joyous and significant occasion.”
Below: Mrs Statham celebrated with her family, including daughters Sylvia (Gray) and Susan (McCabe) and son Michael.
