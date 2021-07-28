Search our Archive

28/07/2021

New pop-up Covid-19 test centre open today will benefit some Kilkenny communities

New pop-up Covid-19 test centre will benefit many in Kilkenny

Pop-up Covid-19 testing centre (File Photo)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

A new pop-up Covid-19 testing centre is operational today over the North Kilkenny border.

Situated in Ballylynan, County Laois, people from Mooneenroe, Castlecomer, Clogh and neighbouring areas may find the commute to this centre easier if they are in need of a test today.

Kilkenny people applying for passports for the first time may face lengthy wait

Open from 11 am to 7 pm, the pop-up Covid-19 test centre will facilitate walk-ins, self and general referrals.

Location of site: Pedigree Corner, N78, Rathaspick, Ballylynan, Co Laois, R14 EH39.

Please note that today (Wednesday, July 28) is the final day that the centre will be operating.

