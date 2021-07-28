New pop-up Covid-19 test centre open today will benefit some Kilkenny communities

Pop-up Covid-19 testing centre (File Photo)
A new pop-up Covid-19 testing centre is operational today over the North Kilkenny border.
Situated in Ballylynan, County Laois, people from Mooneenroe, Castlecomer, Clogh and neighbouring areas may find the commute to this centre easier if they are in need of a test today.
Open from 11 am to 7 pm, the pop-up Covid-19 test centre will facilitate walk-ins, self and general referrals.
Location of site: Pedigree Corner, N78, Rathaspick, Ballylynan, Co Laois, R14 EH39.
Please note that today (Wednesday, July 28) is the final day that the centre will be operating.
