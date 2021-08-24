Search our Archive

24/08/2021

BREAKING: Woman killed with truck at motorway collision on Kilkenny border

Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding out what happened

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the southbound lane of M8 motorway near junction 4 which has claimed the life of a woman.

Gardaí say that approximately 11.30 am Tuesday, August 24, a female driver, (late 60s), the sole occupant of her car was lost her life in collision with a truck on the road, part of which runs trough Laois..

Her body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in South Tipperary General, Hospital. A post mortem will take place in due course. The male driver, (mid 20s) of the truck was treated for shock at the scene by paramedics.

The busy Cork Dublin road was closed in both directions as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted their examination of the scene. Local diversions were in place in the Longford Pass area on the Tipperary Kilkenny border.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the M8 southbound, south of junction 4, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on (0504) 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The fatal collision is the latest in a number of summer deaths on the motorway network.

It's the second fatality on the M7/M8 motorway in the space of a month. An elderly man lost his life in Laois at the start of August at the junction of the two roads.

More, recently a family and a man were killed in Co Galway on the M5 road near Ballinasloe.

