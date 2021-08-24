Road closure in place as emergency services deal with Kilkenny border collision

A road traffic collision has taken place on the M8 Motorway between Junction 4 (Urlingford) and Junction 5 (Two Mile Borris).
The incident occurred earlier today at approximately 11.20am and emergency services immediately rushed to the scene.
It has been reported that the collision involved a car and a truck but the status of the occupants is not yet known.
A full road closure has been issued and diversions are currently in place in the area, according to the latest from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.
Incident Update: Collision on M8 between J04 - URLINGFORD and J05 - TWOMILEBORRIS (South) Full Road Closure, Diversions at J04 Southbound https://t.co/7YdB52UGLt— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) August 24, 2021
