24/08/2021

Road closure in place as emergency services deal with Kilkenny border collision

Motorists are advised to avoid the area

Emergency services at the scene of collision on Kilkenny border

A road traffic collision has taken place on the M8 Motorway between Junction 4 (Urlingford) and Junction 5 (Two Mile Borris).

The incident occurred earlier today at approximately 11.20am and emergency services immediately rushed to the scene.

It has been reported that the collision involved a car and a truck but the status of the occupants is not yet known.

A full road closure has been issued and diversions are currently in place in the area, according to the latest from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

