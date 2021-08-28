Coon Vintage Rally is back!

The annual Coon vintage rally returns to the North Kilkenny village on Sunday, August 29.

Vintage enthusiasts will be delighted to know that the fun event returns to the community after a break last year, due to Covid restrictions.



Since the first event in Coon, back in 2013, the vintage rally of cars and tractors has grown to be firm favourite of vintage enthusiasts.



Registration of vintage tractors and cars starts at 10am with the rally commencing at 12pm.



Coon Re-development committee organises the run and funds from this year’s event will go to charities including the Hurling for Cancer Research initiative.



If you can’t make it to the rally on the day you can still support the fundraiser by making a donation on the Coon Re-development committee Go Fund me page: https://www.gofundme.com /f/vintage-rally-for-cancer-research



Coon Re-Development Committee works to improve, development and maintain facilities in the village and thanks all those who have supported the vintage rally over the years.



The Hurling for Cancer Research charity match, organised annually by legendary Coon based racehorse trainer Jim Bolger and two-time National Hunt champion jockey Davy Russell, has raised over €1 million for the Irish Cancer Society’s cancer research over the past 10 years.