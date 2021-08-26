Does your pooch make Instagram's most popular list?

Instagram is celebrating International Dog Day by unveiling the most popular dog breeds on its platform.

Retrievers, Cocker Spaniels, Labradors, Collies and Huskies are the most paw-pular dog breeds in Ireland, according to the image-sharing app.

With over 97,000 people in Ireland posting more than a quarter of a million times about dogs on Instagram since May, it’s clear that Ireland is a nation of dog lovers.

People in Ireland are also barking mad for the ‘dog’ and ‘dog face’ emojis, which have been used by more than 56,000 people, 114,000 times on Instagram since May, alongside popular hashtags including #dogsofinstagram.

With the rise in dogs being surrendered by owners since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, animal welfare organisations have been working hard to rehome dogs and raise awareness of the “pandemic puppy”.

In the last 3 months, there’s been over 12,000 posts and comments about rehoming dogs by 9,500 people in Ireland across Facebook and Instagram. There has also been a surge in the use of hashtags such as #adoptdontshop, #rescuedog, #rescuedogsofinstagram and #rescuedismyfavoritebreed as people across Ireland support these organisations in rehoming rescue dogs.

Wicklow Animal Welfare is one of many organisations that relies on Instagram to connect potential owners with dogs in need of a new home. Miriam Peters, who helps run the charity’s Instagram profile said:

“This year, we have rescued and rehomed hundreds of dogs through Instagram. Alongside the dogs we rescue on a normal basis, we are now inundated with what we term “Covid surrenders”. It’s heartbreaking for the dogs who have been let down by people. As a voluntary organisation, founded by Fiona Gammell, we rely entirely on the goodwill of our supporters. With 14,000 followers and growing, Instagram plays a huge role in helping us communicate with our community, encouraging them to support and donate to help cover costs associated with rescuing dogs.”

On Facebook, over 300,000 people in Ireland are part of 27,000 active Groups about dogs. More than 57,000 of these people are part of Groups dedicated to rehoming dogs such as My Dog and Dog Trust Ireland Lost & Found Dogs. Melanie Kevelighan, who runs the Dogs Trust Ireland Lost & Found Dogs Group which has more than 14,900 members, said:

“We will be spoiling the dogs in our care and celebrating those lucky pooches who are enjoying the day in their forever homes. Unfortunately, we’ve recently been experiencing a huge increase in the volume of people contacting us to surrender their dog as Covid-19 restrictions ease. While most of us humans are delighted with the easing of restrictions and the return to ‘normal’ life, not everybody feels the same, especially many of our furry friends.

"We have lots of tips and tricks to help prepare your dog for spending more time in their own company, and to teach them vital skills that they can apply in any situation. To receive your free interactive ‘Life After Lockdown - Bark to Basics’ pack, please sign up via our website: DogsTrust.ie/BarkToBasics”

Without a doubt, people across Ireland love celebrating dogs both online and offline. Round of appaws for some of Ireland's most loved dogs this International Dog Day; Misneach and Bród who are President Michael D. Higgins’ Bernese Mountain dogs; Stephen Byrnes' new rescue pup from Wicklow Animal Welfare; Roz Purcell’s two rescue dogs Wilko and Myla; Bobby Dassler the mini dog with a big personality and Cockalier Bertie The Blogger.