Beloved Kilkenny pooch Smokie returned to rightful home after being stolen and sold

There are still good people out there and that much was proven to be true last Friday when a longstanding local missing dog appeal was finally answered.

Local gardaí confirmed on social media that an honest person had surrendered a gorgeous springer spaniel to them after finding out that she had in fact been stolen.

The individual only became aware of this fact by happening upon the widely shared pleas for information about the dog online.

Known to her true owners as Smokie, images of the dog were widely shared and her family never ceased in their efforts to find her through any means possible.

Castlecomer and Kilkenny gardaí gave some insight into the facts of the story when they issued their good news update.

“The full story is unravelling and it appears that Smokie was purchased by another person without knowledge of the fact that she had been taken,” they said.

“This person, on becoming aware of Smokie’s true identity did his civic duty and surrendered her.

“She’s now safe at home with her family. Let's celebrate this good news story.”

Gardaí ended their good news statement with a reminder to be vigilant when purchasing any pet.

Below are six pieces of advice from local gardaí that’ll make dog theft more difficult for criminals:

1) Get your dog microchipped - it’s the law, and makes dogs easier to identify if found, especially if found quickly.

2) Keep your dog in sight - even in the garden! Thieves take advantage of unsupervised dogs, especially if they notice patterns of time when they are unsupervised.

3) Think about CCTV - it can help keep your dog safe at home and give you more peace of mind, especially if your dog is a high value breed.

4) Don’t tie your dog up in public - leaving your dog outside a shop, for example, creates an ideal opportunity for thieves.

5) Report theft immediately - it’s important to act quickly when reporting dog theft to Gardaí and may significantly improve outcomes.

6) Only buy from a trusted source - when buying a dog, check out the seller. Only buy from a reputable seller or you may unknowingly be supporting criminal activity.