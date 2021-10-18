North Kilkenny roads set for huge multi-million euro overhaul - local councillor confirms

North Kilkenny roads are in for an overhaul to the tune of over €8.6million due to be spent over the next three years.

The first big spend will be in 2022 with over €2.8 million to be spent on a number of significant road upgrades, local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick confirmed.

These roads include Lisdowney to Clone ,Gathabawn to Foyle North and Muckalee to Gaulestown as well as road upgrades at Flagmount North, Skehana, Kilmacar and Coon Village.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said, "I’m delighted to welcome this substantial investment into roads in North Kilkenny. This is badly needed as I see the poor condition of many of these roads on a daily basis and have been fighting the case for local residents for some time. I am happy that we are now seeing positive results.

"While €8.6 million is a sizeable investment, we do need a lot more to extend the upgrades into other areas around the north of the county where I know residents are suffering as a result of poor road conditions. That said, I’m delighted that our cry for help has been answered in terms of the current list of works and I’m very much looking forward to seen the works been carried out."