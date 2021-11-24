Kilkenny business park set for big expansion

Urlingford Business Park (File Photo)
Canview Ltd have been granted planning permission for development works at Urlingford Business Park, Main Street, Urlingford.
The approved development will consist of a reception pavilion, 3 two-storey office buildings with own door office suites (266 sq.m each) and 8 two-storey light industrial warehousing units (493.6 sq.m. each).
The provision of 150 car park spaces, 56 bicycle spaces, new roads and footpaths as well as public lighting are included in the plans.
Boundary walls, gates, new site boundary fences and walls, fascia signage and totem signage and all associated site works are also included.
