Real-time bus arrival information screens being rolled out in North Kilkenny

The real-time display at The Square in Castlecomer
Real-time bus arrival information is now available to commuters at two Norther Kilkenny bus shelters, with a further one on the way.
Local councillors were briefed on the progress in the constituency at this week's meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District Council.
New displays at the shelters on The Square in Castlecomer and Applegreen in Paulstown currently provide real-time updates to local commuters.
Real-time information at the new bus shelter on The Square in Ballyragget is set to follow next.
