19 Jun 2022

The race is on for Kilkenny's Team Aspect!

3,000 mile challenge for SOS Kilkenny's Aspect Centre

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Team Aspect are taking on Race Across America 2022

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

19 Jun 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A team of heroic Kilkenny cyclists are currently on the roads of America, taking on one of the longest and most challenging endurance cycling events in the world - and all to raise funds for SOS Kilkenny.


Last Saturday John Dowd, Phillip Culbert, Seamus Nash and Cathal Phillips got on their bikes in the Pacific coast town of Oceanside, in California, and at least one of them will be cycling on an open road until the team reaches Annapolis in Maryland, on the Atlantic coast.


It’s a 3,000 mile trek across two desserts, that goes over three mountain ranges, including the Rockies, and will see the cyclists and crew travel through 12 states, across four of America’s longest rivers (Colorado, Mississippi, Missouri and Ohio) and famed locations like Monument Valley and Gettysburg.


Three of the cyclists and several of the crew took on Race Across America in 2019, and that experience is sure to stand to them.
The challenge could not be attempted without the essential, hard-working crew. They will drive support vehicles, make sure the cyclists are fed and rested, and navigate the route. They have all given up their time to help this challenge: Ger Campion, Pat Maher, Mary Nash, Fiona Maher, Richie Barrett, Joe Conroy, Joe Hickson, John Phillips, Michael Carr, John Gibbons, Declan Rafferty, Deirdre Culbert and Sandra Morris. (Pictured above).

The crew will work on 12 hour shifts. They will have four vehicles on the road: a follow car, a leap car, a car for cyclists’ rest when off duty and a general utility car for visiting shops for supplies and whatever the requirements are. The work that has gone into this trip before the crew even got to the start line is phenomenal.


Once the clock starts in Oceanside, Team Aspect has nine days to make it to Maryland.
RAAM is about 30% longer than the Tour de France and must be completed in roughly half the time, with no rest days.


The reason Team Aspect is taking on this challenge is to raise funds for the Aspect Centre at SOS Kilkenny. To support them with a donation please go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-aspect-raam-2022 

During the event you can also follow the team's progress across the USA live on the RAAM website: https://www.raamrace.org/

Local News

