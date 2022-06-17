Ballyfoyle Agricultural Show is back this June!

There will also be a vintage display, food village, trade stands, amusements, sustainable energy exhibition and so much more
The Ballyfoyle Agricultural Show returns on Sunday, June 26.
Organisers have endeavoured to provide something for everyone and make it a great family day out for all with the proceeds going to charities who could not fundraise over the past two years.
The highlights include the show-jumping competitions, showing classes for horses and ponies, working hunter competitions, lead rein, dog show, baking competitions for both adults and children, arts, crafts and Lego competitions.
There will also be a vintage display, food village, trade stands, amusements, sustainable energy exhibition and so much more. This promises to be a brilliant family day out with the chance of picking up a prize or two along the way.
People can get their entries in now for these competitions through www.itsplainsailing.com/org/bas as there is great prize money and perpetual trophies on offer. Come have a cup of tea and meet people that you have not seen in ages.
The organisers cannot wait and are looking forward to meeting everyone in Ballyfoyle on the day.
