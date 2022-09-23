Kilkenny ram named Overall Champion at Clonaslee Show

Photo: Michael Scully
Clonaslee was the place to be in Laois on Sunday, September 11, as people from across the region gathered in the Laois village for the renewal of the Clonaslee Agricultural Show.
It was a successful day out for one Kilkenny family - Gyll and David Condon, from Freshford, won the Ger Kelly Butcher Cup at Clonaslee Show with their Overall Show Champion Ram lamb. The prize was presented by Emily and Josh Kelly , Clonaslee.
The 68th Annual Produce and Livestock Show returned to the Slieve Blooms venue after a three year Covid-19 enforced break.
The community organised show has been running since 1948 and top of the coveted awards is the Slieve Bloom Breeders Championship for horses in memory of Ena and Fred Mathews, with a prize fund of €1,500.
