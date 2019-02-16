Bridie McGrath was a quiet, good living lady

Bridie McGrath of The Square Freshford passed away on Sunday, February 3, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.



Bridie who was aged 92 years was predeceased less than six months previously by her husband John. She had been unwell for some time.



Originally a native of Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, County Leitrim she spent many years in the UK where she and John ran a public house before returning back to Ireland and coming to live in Freshford in the early 70s to run a pub in the village.



She was a quiet, good living lady and worked in the family pub for many years in the village and loved to meet people and have the chat.



Her remains were removed from her home on Thursday morning last for Funeral Mass and burial took place afterwards in St Lachtain's Cemetery Freshford.



She is mourned by her daughters Joanne and Philomena, her six grandchildren, Paul, Hannah, Jack, Sam, Seán, Brighid, son in law, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family to whom sincere sympathy is extended.