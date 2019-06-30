Kathleen Prout will be sadly missed

Sincere Sympathy to the Prout family on the death of Kathleen (Kitty) Prout (nee Molumby), at her residence in Springfield, Ballingarry (SR), Thurles, Co. Tipperary, on Thursday June 20, 2019.

Predeceased by her husband, John, daughter Mary, sons Tommy and George, Kitty is deeply regretted by her daughters: Kathleen, Noreen, Eileen and Teresa; sons: Johnjoe, Paddy, Michael, Willie, James, Martin and Francis; brothers James, Willie, Michael, Tomás and Christy, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Family prayers were said on Thursday night in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry. On Friday, 21st June, from 5pm to 7.30pm the general public paid their respects to Kitty and this was followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry. Requiem Mass in Ballingarry was celebrated on Saturday morning at 11.30am. Burial took place afterwards in Glengoole cemetery beside St. Oliver's Church.





