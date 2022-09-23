Search

23 Sept 2022

TAMS at heart of Horse Sport Ireland budget submission

Kilkenny

John McGuinness T.D pictured with HSI CEO Denis Duggan at Horse Sport Ireland’s pre-budget submission in Buswell’s Hotel

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

23 Sept 2022 5:01 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Rising costs for equine farmers, as well as funding for breeding and production schemes and high performance programs were at the centre of the Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) pre-budget submission.
The National Federation for equestrian sport in Ireland met TDs and Senators, with Chief Executive Denis Duggan outlining the need for increased funding within the sector.

Kilkenny Camogie to host training days in aid of team holiday fund


With increases in costs impacting sectors across the country due to the energy crisis and Russian invasion of Ukraine, HSI presented a 10-point plan, with the successor to the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) at the forefront. The plan also highlighted the need for increases in capital investment for equestrian centres, an industry-wide upgrade to e-passports, increased funding for participation grants, as well as an Irish-bred incentive sales voucher.
For 2023, Horse Sport Ireland are seeking an additional once-off top-up payment to assist Irish breeders with the rising costs of fuel, feed and fertilizer as many equine farmers are not in receipt of a basic farm payment under the Basic Payment Scheme.

Protected structure impacts road safety plan in Kilkenny village


HSI claim that as many as 11,000 equine farmers of the 27,000 registered Equine Premises may not be in receipt of such payments and therefore not eligible for existing fodder support measures taken by DAFM in 2022. For that reason, and to ensure that the equine industry isn’t faced with fodder shortages or animal welfare issues, Horse Sport Ireland are asking for the creation of a specific Fodder Scheme for non-BPS recipient equine farmers.


An unprecedented period of success for Irish teams internationally culminated in the recent Aga Khan trophy win at the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS. That historic victory followed Olympic qualification for Ireland’s Show Jumpers and European and a World Championships win for our Young Breeders, as well as for Junior and Young Riders in Show Jumping and Eventing at the European Championships.
Irish teams across the equestrian disciplines and ages are regularly finishing on the podium at international level and HSI now are hoping for an increase in funding from Sport Ireland to help build on those successes and build to the future.

Penneys recalls children's homeware products due to chemical concerns

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media