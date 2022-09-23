TAMS at heart of Horse Sport Ireland budget submission

Rising costs for equine farmers, as well as funding for breeding and production schemes and high performance programs were at the centre of the Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) pre-budget submission.

The National Federation for equestrian sport in Ireland met TDs and Senators, with Chief Executive Denis Duggan outlining the need for increased funding within the sector.



With increases in costs impacting sectors across the country due to the energy crisis and Russian invasion of Ukraine, HSI presented a 10-point plan, with the successor to the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) at the forefront. The plan also highlighted the need for increases in capital investment for equestrian centres, an industry-wide upgrade to e-passports, increased funding for participation grants, as well as an Irish-bred incentive sales voucher.

For 2023, Horse Sport Ireland are seeking an additional once-off top-up payment to assist Irish breeders with the rising costs of fuel, feed and fertilizer as many equine farmers are not in receipt of a basic farm payment under the Basic Payment Scheme.



HSI claim that as many as 11,000 equine farmers of the 27,000 registered Equine Premises may not be in receipt of such payments and therefore not eligible for existing fodder support measures taken by DAFM in 2022. For that reason, and to ensure that the equine industry isn’t faced with fodder shortages or animal welfare issues, Horse Sport Ireland are asking for the creation of a specific Fodder Scheme for non-BPS recipient equine farmers.



An unprecedented period of success for Irish teams internationally culminated in the recent Aga Khan trophy win at the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS. That historic victory followed Olympic qualification for Ireland’s Show Jumpers and European and a World Championships win for our Young Breeders, as well as for Junior and Young Riders in Show Jumping and Eventing at the European Championships.

Irish teams across the equestrian disciplines and ages are regularly finishing on the podium at international level and HSI now are hoping for an increase in funding from Sport Ireland to help build on those successes and build to the future.