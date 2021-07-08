Kilkenny College celebrates recent rush of sporting success stories

Kilkenny College is renowned for its achievements across a wide range of sporting disciplines, but last week was a very a special one for the city school and its decorated alumni.
Long jumper Ruby Millet (Class of 2019) has been selected to represent Ireland in the 2021 European Athletics U23 Championships - beginning today!
In hockey, goalkeeper Ellie McLoughlin (Class of 2019) and Yasmin Pratt (Class of 2018) are competing in the Irish U23 ladies hockey 'Five Nations Tournament' in Spain.
Next month, Kilkenny College have two past pupils heading to Tokyo for the Olympics.
Foster Horan (Class of 2005) will play with the Irish Rugby 7s team and Lisa Jacob (Class of 2005) will manage the Irish ladies hockey team.
Kilkenny College told Kilkenny People about their recent delight.
"We are proud of the achievements of five of our past pupils in recent days, each of whom has received national recognition in their sport.
"Kilkenny College extends best wishes to Ruby, Ellie, Yasmin, Foster and Lisa as they take their places on the international sporting stage."
