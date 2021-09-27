Search

27/09/2021

Substantial new housing development to be built in Kilkenny

77 residential units have been granted planning permission

Approved! Substantial new housing development to be built in Kilkenny city

The site at Poulgour, situated in Kilkenny's Western Environs

Christopher Dunne

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Ormonde Homes Limited have been granted planning permission to build a housing development on a site of c.3.2 hectares in the Western Environs of Kilkenny city.

The development at Poulgour will consist of the construction of 77 residential units including 4 four-bed houses, 34 three-bed houses, 4 two-bed duplex houses, 8 three-bed duplex houses, 9 one-bed apartments, 12 two-bed apartments and 6 three-bed apartments.

The proposed new apartment building will be arranged over 5 storeys. Patios/terraces are provided on all elevations.

The scheme provides for a total of c. 5.908sq.m. of public open space including 502sq.m. of communal open space.

The foul water will discharge to a proposed pumping station designed to have a 24 hour emergency storage.

Provision of 62 long term and 40 visitor bicycle parking spaces will be provided.

Vehicular access to the site will be from the LIHAF Road.

Provision of 76 on-curtilage car parking spaces and 64 on-street car parking spaces (140 car parking spaces in total) are included in the plans.

Two temporary sales/marketing signposts are proposed (one located to the north of the site and one at a site adjacent to the Callan Road).

A temporary sales & marketing suite along with flagpole signage is proposed to the south of the new entrance roadway.

A new opening within the existing stone wall at White Bridge, to provide a new pedestrian connection to the site from White Bridge is envisaged also.

All other ancillary site development works to facilitate construction, site services, piped infrastructure, plant, public lighting, bin stores, covered bicycle parking, new pedestrian and cycle routes, boundary treatments and hard and soft landscaping are covered in the approved plans.

A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has also been prepared.

