Property: 3-bed Kilkenny city centre living at a bargain price - click for more!

64 Ossory Park, Kilkenny City
€165,000 - 3 Beds - 1 Bath
The important thing to note on this city centre property is the location and its proximity to Kilkenny City centre. The opportunity to walk into a property that has a new central heating system and electrics with private parking to the front and an enclosed sunny rear garden is to be admired! The house also has potential to be developed further.
Kieran Bollard (Lions Club), Mayor Andrew McGuinness, Eddie Holohan (President Kilkenny Lions), Samantha Maher (Alzheimer's Society Kilkenny), Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty and Marie Kennedy
