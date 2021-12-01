Search

01 Dec 2021

Castlecomer farmland auction - leased for €490 per acre

Gavel

Auctioneer's Gavel

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Joe Coogan auctioneer had a lively land letting bidding auction at Ballycomey House Castlecomer, last Friday.


The land, circa 30 acres is situated at Skinstown Lisdowney Co Kilkenny.
The lands are of good grazing agricultural land, with a portion suitable for hay/ silage with cattle crush and water supply. The lands have no entitlements or farm buildings.

Bidding commenced at €200 per acre per year. There were four active bidders on the lands up to €260.
The land letting was placed on the market with then only two active bidders participating, one dairy and the other dry stock.
Bidding was swift with the two parties with several onlookers.


The hammer was dropped at €490 per acre per year on a 5-year lease.
Total value €14,700 for the 30 acres per year.
This was unquestionably the best price achieved for grazing land.
Should you be interested in leasing/ letting your lands contact Joe Coogan Auctioneer on 056 4440000 or 087 2579012 anytime.

