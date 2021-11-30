Free veggie growing kits for Kilkenny schools from Incredible Edibles programme

Kilkenny schools are being invited to take part in the AgriAware Incredible Edibles programme and grow their own vegetables!

Free growing kits are available as part of the programme.

The Agri Aware Incredible Edibles programme is a free, healthy eating and growing project that has been running in Irish primary schools since 2008. In that time over 500,000 schoolchildren have taken part in the programme.

The initiative has grown to cover 1800 schools nationwide with places available on a first come, first served basis.

Participating schools receive free grow packs that contain everything teachers and students need to grow their own fruit and vegetables at school.

The project reconnects children with where their food comes from. Incredible Edibles is a hands-on project where the pupils get to grow, cook, and eat the produce themselves.

Schools can sign up to Incredible Edibles by clicking here.

Minister Josepha Madigan, Minister for State at the Department of Education, attended the launch of the Incredible Edibles healthy eating programme for Primary Schools. She said: “It is crucial that we create national awareness about the importance of health eating, especially for young people. Nothing trumps the quality of fresh food Irish food. Our standards are second to none.

“The Incredible Edibles programme empowers students by giving them the knowledge and skills they need to ensure a healthy diet.”

Alan Jagoe, Chairman of Agri Aware said: “We hope the children who take part in Incredible Edibles will develop a love of locally sourced, quality home grown food. They will also gain an awareness of the importance, the time and effort, and the sense of reward for such endeavours too.

“This project has grown massively over the last 14 years, that is with great thanks to our 14 sponsors who make that expansion possible.”