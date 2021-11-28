Search

28 Nov 2021

Romanian Ambassador visits Kilkenny as part of community integration efforts

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The Romanian Ambassador to Ireland made his first visit to Kilkenny recently, and was made so welcome he plans to come back!


A very special occasion, it was, infact, the first ever visit of a Romanian government representative to Ireland to Kilkenny City.


Ambassador Laurentiu-Mihai Stefan was invited to visit by Kilkenny’s Twilight Community Group, who promote the social inclusion, integration and advancement of all members of the community.
Kilkenny Castle and the Butler Gallery were on Ambassador Stefan’s itinerary, as was meeting with some of the local Romanian community. Among them was proprietor of the popular House of Pretzels in Market Cross Shopping Centre, Stefan Cadare.

The remarkable tale of the healing waters of Ballyspellan in Kilkenny

Mr Cadare, who has lived in Kilkenny for 15 years, welcomed the Ambassador to his business, in the heart of the city. He said Ambassador Stefan was a really nice man, who has plans for making links with the Romanian community in Ireland, as well as with other countries. “Our little community was happy to hear about the upcoming plans and changes in the Embassy and Consulate, we wish them all the best in representing the country and his citizens living in Ireland and we look forward (to) meeting them again!”


He loved the city and told Stephen he is sure to come back.
The Ambassador of course tried out the delicious baked goods at House of Pretzels and his favourite was the traditional, salty pretzel!


Chamber of Commerce
Ambassador Stefan also met with Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce President Colin Ahern, during his visit..
Also present was the Ambassador’s wife and the Deputy Chief of mission Georgeta Bratu.
The event was hosted by the Twilight Group at their offices in Hebron and they also many Romanian nationals who are now living and running businesses in Kilkenny.

Day in the Life: Anna O’Sullivan, Director and Chief Curator of the Butler Gallery in Kilkenny

North Kilkenny family shop celebrating 50 years in business

From this week's Castlecomer Notes

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media