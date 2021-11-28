Romanian Ambassador visits Kilkenny as part of community integration efforts

The Romanian Ambassador to Ireland made his first visit to Kilkenny recently, and was made so welcome he plans to come back!



A very special occasion, it was, infact, the first ever visit of a Romanian government representative to Ireland to Kilkenny City.



Ambassador Laurentiu-Mihai Stefan was invited to visit by Kilkenny’s Twilight Community Group, who promote the social inclusion, integration and advancement of all members of the community.

Kilkenny Castle and the Butler Gallery were on Ambassador Stefan’s itinerary, as was meeting with some of the local Romanian community. Among them was proprietor of the popular House of Pretzels in Market Cross Shopping Centre, Stefan Cadare.

Mr Cadare, who has lived in Kilkenny for 15 years, welcomed the Ambassador to his business, in the heart of the city. He said Ambassador Stefan was a really nice man, who has plans for making links with the Romanian community in Ireland, as well as with other countries. “Our little community was happy to hear about the upcoming plans and changes in the Embassy and Consulate, we wish them all the best in representing the country and his citizens living in Ireland and we look forward (to) meeting them again!”



He loved the city and told Stephen he is sure to come back.

The Ambassador of course tried out the delicious baked goods at House of Pretzels and his favourite was the traditional, salty pretzel!



Chamber of Commerce

Ambassador Stefan also met with Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce President Colin Ahern, during his visit..

Also present was the Ambassador’s wife and the Deputy Chief of mission Georgeta Bratu.

The event was hosted by the Twilight Group at their offices in Hebron and they also many Romanian nationals who are now living and running businesses in Kilkenny.