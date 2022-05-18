Plans for large new housing development in Kilkenny refused

A planning application from Liam Neville Developments Ltd. seeking planning permission to build forty houses at a site in Kilmacow Upper in County Kilkenny has been refused by Kilkenny County Council
The development was proposed to consist of a mix of two storey, single storey semi-detached and terraced housing.
Permission was also sought for associated site development works, including entrance from the adjoining public road and the installation of all necessary services installations.
The plans received multiple submissions from concerned parties, including one from the Kilmacow Community Forum Group.
The decision to refuse planning permission was made yesterday, May 17.
