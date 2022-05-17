Catriona Carey warned come to Kilkenny Court or arrest warrant will issue

A woman who is charged with a number of motoring offences has been warned to appear in court on Monday or a warrant will be issued for her arrest.



Catriona Carey, 2 Weir View Hill, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny, was listed for today’s sitting of Kilkenny District Court. She did not appear in person.



Solicitor Ed Hughes informed the court that Ms Carey had emailed his office the day before and she might be under the impression he would represent her in court, however he had a difficulty in doing so. He asked that the case be adjourned for one week so he could inform Ms Carey he would not be representing her.



Sergeant Morgan O’Connor said he was anxious for Ms Carey to appear before the court, as she has not yet appeared on these charges.



Judge Geraldine Carthy asked Mr Hughes to communicate to Ms Carey that she is to appear in court next Monday and failing to do so will result in a bench warrant being issued for her arrest.



Ms Carey is charged with driving without insurance and without a driving licence at Weir View, Kilkenny, on October 21, 2021. She is also charged with driving without insurance and without a driving licence at Glendine, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny, on November 21, 2021.