Search

17 May 2022

Catriona Carey warned come to Kilkenny Court or arrest warrant will issue

Kilkenny court

Kilkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

17 May 2022 4:54 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A woman who is charged with a number of motoring offences has been warned to appear in court on Monday or a warrant will be issued for her arrest.


Catriona Carey, 2 Weir View Hill, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny, was listed for today’s sitting of Kilkenny District Court. She did not appear in person.


Solicitor Ed Hughes informed the court that Ms Carey had emailed his office the day before and she might be under the impression he would represent her in court, however he had a difficulty in doing so. He asked that the case be adjourned for one week so he could inform Ms Carey he would not be representing her.


Sergeant Morgan O’Connor said he was anxious for Ms Carey to appear before the court, as she has not yet appeared on these charges.


Judge Geraldine Carthy asked Mr Hughes to communicate to Ms Carey that she is to appear in court next Monday and failing to do so will result in a bench warrant being issued for her arrest.


Ms Carey is charged with driving without insurance and without a driving licence at Weir View, Kilkenny, on October 21, 2021. She is also charged with driving without insurance and without a driving licence at Glendine, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny, on November 21, 2021.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media