Dwelling vacancy rate in Kilkenny rises as national rate decreases

Preliminary Census 2022 results have highlighted a hugely disproportionate increase in the number of vacant dwellings in Kilkenny.
The number of vacant dwellings in the county has increased by 6.3% since 2016, whereas nationally the number of vacant dwellings have dropped by 9%.
In total, 3,183 properties were vacant in Kilkenny on census night this year, compared to 2,995 in 2016.
Reasons for this may include that dwellings were up for sale, for rent, undergoing renovation, or the owner may have been in hospital, or a nursing home.
Properties declared vacant by enumerators also include dwellings which were advertised on websites as being for rent, including short term lettings such as AirBnB.
At a time when long-term rental properties are so difficult to secure for tenants across the county, these new statistics make for interesting reading.
A dwelling is classed as vacant if it is unoccupied on census night, is not used as a holiday home and is not usually inhabited by occupants who are temporarily absent at census time.
Dwellings under construction and derelict properties are also not included in the count.
Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick, Mayor David Fitzgerald and Superintendent Derek Hughes with members of An Garda Síochana
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.