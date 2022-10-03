Search

03 Oct 2022

Great price for this retail unit with accommodation and land in Kilkenny - see more!

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

03 Oct 2022 2:21 PM

Green Street, Callan, County Kilkenny, R95 V91X

Property Highlights:
• Former Victuallers.
• Suitable to all forms Retail use
• Residential accommodation overhead.
• Rear Access & Rear Garden
• Situated in Centre of Callan
• Ideal Owner Occupier or Investor
• Shop Floor: C.44.1 m2
• Rear Stairs/Coldrooms/ Toilets etc.
• 5 Bed Residence

Location:
The property is located in the centre of Green Street the principal shopping street in Callan.

Callan is a vibrant market town situated c.14 km from Kilkenny City on the N76.

The bypassing of the town has encouraged the development of the town centre.

The town has a population of 2,475 persons (2016 Census) and services a much wider community.

Callan is the birthplace of Edmund Ignatius Rice founder of the Christian Brothers. The town is home of Callan Bacon, Callan Crystal, Bretts Grain Merchants & Duggan Steel.

Description:
Known as Careys Victuallers, the subject property is a mid-terraced three-storey building with extensions to the rear.

The façade to Green Street features a tear traditional shop front with display windows and limestone (painted cill).

The property extends to the rear and features several interconnecting rooms, currently fitted with enviroclad wall finishes and fitted with 2 coldrooms.

This area is ideal for the processing or production of food products.

There is vehicular access to the rear via Hagues lane and there is a substantial yard/garden area.

Accommodation:
Entrance Doors lead into main shop unit: 44.1 m2 with display window to front, and office.
Enclosed Yard/Smoking Area
Preparation Area: with tiled floor and access to 2 coldrooms.
Roller door to rear laneway

A side door leads to the first-floor accommodation which includes:

Oak Fitted Kitchen/Dinette
Main Bathroom: with whc & wc and shower
5 Bedrooms over 2 floors

Title: The Title is understood to be freehold.

The first and second floors are rented on a short-term basis to 3 parties at a rent of €200 per week.

There are a further 2 bedrooms suitable for letting. The ground floor shop, stores & yard are currently vacant.

Local News

