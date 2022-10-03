Great price for this retail unit with accommodation and land in Kilkenny - see more!

Green Street, Callan, County Kilkenny, R95 V91X
Property Highlights:
• Former Victuallers.
• Suitable to all forms Retail use
• Residential accommodation overhead.
• Rear Access & Rear Garden
• Situated in Centre of Callan
• Ideal Owner Occupier or Investor
• Shop Floor: C.44.1 m2
• Rear Stairs/Coldrooms/ Toilets etc.
• 5 Bed Residence
Location:
The property is located in the centre of Green Street the principal shopping street in Callan.
Callan is a vibrant market town situated c.14 km from Kilkenny City on the N76.
The bypassing of the town has encouraged the development of the town centre.
The town has a population of 2,475 persons (2016 Census) and services a much wider community.
Callan is the birthplace of Edmund Ignatius Rice founder of the Christian Brothers. The town is home of Callan Bacon, Callan Crystal, Bretts Grain Merchants & Duggan Steel.
Description:
Known as Careys Victuallers, the subject property is a mid-terraced three-storey building with extensions to the rear.
The façade to Green Street features a tear traditional shop front with display windows and limestone (painted cill).
The property extends to the rear and features several interconnecting rooms, currently fitted with enviroclad wall finishes and fitted with 2 coldrooms.
This area is ideal for the processing or production of food products.
There is vehicular access to the rear via Hagues lane and there is a substantial yard/garden area.
Accommodation:
Entrance Doors lead into main shop unit: 44.1 m2 with display window to front, and office.
Enclosed Yard/Smoking Area
Preparation Area: with tiled floor and access to 2 coldrooms.
Roller door to rear laneway
A side door leads to the first-floor accommodation which includes:
Oak Fitted Kitchen/Dinette
Main Bathroom: with whc & wc and shower
5 Bedrooms over 2 floors
Title: The Title is understood to be freehold.
The first and second floors are rented on a short-term basis to 3 parties at a rent of €200 per week.
There are a further 2 bedrooms suitable for letting. The ground floor shop, stores & yard are currently vacant.
Kilkenny Green Party Councillor Maria Dollard receiving her award for completing the Climate Crisis and Local Government course
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.