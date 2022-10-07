Search

07 Oct 2022

Premium property in prestigious Kilkenny city location for sale - see more!

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

07 Oct 2022 3:29 PM

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR MORE PICS 

Castle Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

FitzGeralds are delighted to bring Parkgate House, a prestigious executive 4-bedroom detached property, to the market.

Parkgate House is located on the Castle Road which is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious locations in Kilkenny City.

The property is set back from the road on an elevated site with panoramic views of Kilkenny Castle Park and grounds.

The property which was completed in 2014 has been architecturally designed and constructed to an exceptional standard.

Accommodation extends over 253 m² / 2,723 sqft with large bright well-proportioned rooms with high-quality finishes which create a luxurious and elegantly styled home and is not overlooked.

Top 20 most expensive homes sold in Kilkenny in Q1, 2022

According to Property Price Register

Entered through wrought iron gates there is a landscaped garden and tarmacadam driveway providing ample private parking.

The property is spaciously laid out over two floors.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, garden room, drawing room which is to the front, guest bathroom, utility room and a stunning open plan kitchen / dining / living room with double patio doors that open onto a south facing patio and garden with a block-built garden building with a slated roof, which would be ideal as a home office / studio subject to planning.

First floor accommodation includes four bedrooms three of which are ensuite.

Seldom does a property with this location, craftmanship and exceptional finish come to the market.

Attention to detail is evident throughout, with beautifully proportioned light filled spacious rooms, high ceilings, bespoke coving, architraves and skirtings, luxurious flooring and stylish light fittings.

This is an opportunity to acquire an exceptional home finished to the highest quality in one of Kilkenny’s most desirable locations.

Manhole covers in Kilkenny estate being removed and dumped

ASKING PRICE: €750,000

Viewing is a must to fully appreciate this stunning home.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media