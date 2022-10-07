Premium property in prestigious Kilkenny city location for sale - see more!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR MORE PICS

Castle Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

FitzGeralds are delighted to bring Parkgate House, a prestigious executive 4-bedroom detached property, to the market.

Parkgate House is located on the Castle Road which is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious locations in Kilkenny City.

The property is set back from the road on an elevated site with panoramic views of Kilkenny Castle Park and grounds.

The property which was completed in 2014 has been architecturally designed and constructed to an exceptional standard.

Accommodation extends over 253 m² / 2,723 sqft with large bright well-proportioned rooms with high-quality finishes which create a luxurious and elegantly styled home and is not overlooked.

Entered through wrought iron gates there is a landscaped garden and tarmacadam driveway providing ample private parking.

The property is spaciously laid out over two floors.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, garden room, drawing room which is to the front, guest bathroom, utility room and a stunning open plan kitchen / dining / living room with double patio doors that open onto a south facing patio and garden with a block-built garden building with a slated roof, which would be ideal as a home office / studio subject to planning.

First floor accommodation includes four bedrooms three of which are ensuite.

Seldom does a property with this location, craftmanship and exceptional finish come to the market.

Attention to detail is evident throughout, with beautifully proportioned light filled spacious rooms, high ceilings, bespoke coving, architraves and skirtings, luxurious flooring and stylish light fittings.

This is an opportunity to acquire an exceptional home finished to the highest quality in one of Kilkenny’s most desirable locations.

ASKING PRICE: €750,000

Viewing is a must to fully appreciate this stunning home.