Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, May 17

The late Eileen Kirwan

The death has occurred of Eileen Kirwan (née Devane), Walkin Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on May 15th 2018 (unexpectedly) at her home. Beloved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of the late Paul. Much loved mother of Jimmy, Anne-Marie and Martina. She will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, brother Mick, sister Rita (O'Brien), daughter-in-law, son-in-law, her 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3p.m. on Thursday with Rosary at 8p.m. Funeral on Friday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Cathedral to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Elizabeth Phelan

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Phelan (née Nolan), Marymount, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully at her Home. Predeceased by her husband John (Snr.), sons Tony and John (Jnr.), daughters Sharon and Teresa. Sadly missed by her loving Family sons, Michael, Frank, P.J., Brendan and Marty, daughters Marian, Catherine and Helen, brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 11am on Thursday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Thursday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.