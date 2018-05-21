Kilkenny deaths for Monday, May 21

The late Ger (Geg) Costello

The death has occurred of Ger (Geg) Costello, No 8 Duiske Crescent, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Ger died at home in the tender care of his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, his sons Ger, Darren and Keith, his daughter Rachael, his brothers and sisters, family and many friends. Reposing at his home from 5pm to 7pm this evening (Saturday) and from 2pm to 6pm on Sunday. Rosary and prayers at 4pm on Sunday. Removal to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh to arrive for Requiem Mass at 2pm on Monday. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch. House private on Monday please.

Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team or The Irish Cancer Society. Collection box at Wake and Church.

The late Eileen Dean

The death has occurred of Eileen Dean (née Hogan), Archers Court, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

Dean (nee Hogan) (Archers Court, Ardnore, Kilkenny) 18th May 2018, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Eileen, beloved wife of the late Eddy, sadly missed by her sister Alice and her husband Pat, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Sunday (20th May) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.