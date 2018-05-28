Kilkenny deaths for Monday, May 28

The late Kathleen Hayden

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hayden, (née Moylan), Ayrfield, Lord Edward Street, Kilkenny City and formerly of Old Golf Links Road, Kilkenny) 27th May 2018, in the loving care of the staff of St. Patrick's Ward at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Kathleen, beloved mother of Philip and Melissa, sadly missed by her loving children, sister Gertie, brothers Richard, Denis, Martin and Christy, Melissa's partner Darren, grandchildren Ava, Brooke and Bella, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (28th May) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Patrick's Ward at St. Columba's Hospital.

The late James Hindle

The death has occurred of James Hindle, 54 Westfield, Outrath Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 26th May 2018, peacefully, at St. Jame's Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness, James, beloved son of Nevin and Rosaleen and dear brother of Clodagh, sadly missed by his parents and sister, grandmothers Kathleen (Hindle) and Frances (Hogan), Nevin's partner Rose and children Ryan, Alex and Nicole, Rosaleen's partner James, Clodagh's partner Chris, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4 o'clock on Tuesday (29th May) with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private on Wednesday please.

The late Kathleen O'Neill

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Neill, Ballymac, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny on May 26th 2018. Beloved wife of the late Martin and much loved mother of Nicholas, Martin, Tony and Catherine. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren Nicola, Sean, Nicky, Ellie, Michelle, Tracey and Joanne, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Tuesday (29th May) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange. Funeral on Wednesday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Sheila Purcell

The death has occurred of Sheila Purcell (née O'Neill), Gragara, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny



Sheila Purcell (nee O'Neill), Gragara, Jenkinstown, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully in the loving care of her family, nurses and staff at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her daughter Mary, son-in-law Eddie, brother Michael, grandchildren Laura, Sarah, Emma, Rachel and Eamon, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget on Monday 28th May with Funeral Prayers at 8pm, followed by removal to St. Colman's Church, Conahy. Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday 29th May, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Marie Murphy

The death has occurred of Marie Murphy (née Lyons), The Sycamores, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Cork City, Cork on May 25th 2018 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of Denis and much loved mother of Ronan, Orla (Duffy), Daragh, Fergal, Fiona, Ciara and Delphine (Goulding). She will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, sister Eileen (Drew), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (Butt's Green, Kilkenny) from 5.30p.m. on Sunday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Monday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The late Margaret Roche

The death has occurred of Margaret Roche (née Holden), Coolnaleen, Glenmore, Kilkenny



Roche (nee Holden); Coolnaleen, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny. 26th May 2018. Margaret, in her 90th year, peacefully surrounded by her family at her daughter Mary's residence. Beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Ellen, Patrica and Mary, sons Tom, John and Willie, brother John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow, Sunday, 27th May, with removal to St. Paul's Church, Bigwood (via Robinstown & Coolnaleen, Glenmore) at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Monday, 28th May, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to K.A.S.H.M.A.