Kilkenny deaths for Friday, June 1

The late Anne Brennan

The death has occurred of Anne Brennan (nee Doran), Lower Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, Anne, in later years at the home of her daughter Áine (19 St. Patrick's Avenue, Carlow). Peacefully at Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow. Pre-deceased by her husband Larry. Sadly missed by her son John, daughters Áine and Margaret, sons-in-law Tony and Peter, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren David, Eoin, Sadhbh, Séan, Eimear, Ciarán and Clodagh, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Áine, 19 Saint Patrick's Avenue, Carlow Town on Friday, 1st June, from 2pm to 9pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Peter O'Brien

The death has occurred of Peter O'Brien, Alderbury Close, Earlscourt, Dunmore Road, Waterford and Kilmacow, Kilkenny. He died on Thursday 31st May peacefully at Killure Bridge Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family, Peter will be sadly missed by his loving wife Aideen, daughter Audrey, sons Barry and Paul, son-in-law Miguel, daughters-in-law Michelle and Louise, grandchildren Alice, Aoife, Jade, Holly and Luis, brothers Richard and Paddy, sisters Betty (Sheehan) and Breda (O'Regan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews family, neighbours and friends

Peter will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Saturday 2nd June from 7.30pm with prayers at 8.30pm, Removal on Sunday 3rd June to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.