Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, June 5

The late Don Brown

The death has occurred of Don Brown, "Elinor", Highbank Orchards, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny peacefully on Sunday, 3rd June 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Doreen, daughter Julie, son-in-law Rod, grandchildren Hylton and Ruth, great grandchildren Finn and Molly, Hylton’s wife Ruth, sister-in-law Anne, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home from Wednesday 6th June with Funeral Service in his home on Thursday at 11am. Service of Cremation will take place in Little Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork on Friday 8th June at 3.30pm.

The late Kathleen (Kitty) Mulcahy

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Mulcahy (née Wall), James' Green and late of Blackmill St., Kilkenny City on June 4th 2018 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Daniel (Danny). She will be deeply missed by her daughters Jackie and Dee, son Danny, brothers Sean, Christy and Paddy, sisters Margaret and Phyllis, sons-in-law Sean and Thomas, grandchildren Robbie, Laura, Rachel, Tommy and Evie, great-grandchildren James and Hannah, nephews, nieces, her extended family and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Tom Madigan

The death has occurred of Tom Madigan, Tullamaine and Kilbricken, Callan, Kilkenny peacefully on Saturday, 2nd June, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Martha, brother Henry, sisters Eileen, Sr. Mary and Bridie, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Catherine, mother-in-law Joan, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Monday from 4pm. Funeral Prayers at 7.00pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Family Flowers only, donations if desired to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.