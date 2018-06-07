Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, June 7

The death has occurred of Denis (Dinie) Brennan (36 Lacken Drive, Dublin Road, Kilkenny) 6th June 2018, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, Denis (Dinie), beloved husband of Marie and much loved father of Moira and Caroline, sadly missed by his wife and daughters, brothers Mattie, John, Liam and Seamus, sisters Breda and Maura, sons-in-law Niall and Gearóid, grandchildren Emmy, Casey, Jonah and Lauren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (7th June) from 4.30 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Ballykeeffe Cemetery. House private, please.

The late Ted Burke

The death has occurred of Ted Burke,

Farmley, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny peacefully on Tuesday, 5th June 2018 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Paddy, sister Theresa, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Thursday from 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Friday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late

The death has occurred of Celine CULLEN (née Bohan)

John Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



The death has taken place of Celine Cullen (née Bohan), John St. Kilkenny and formerly Station Road, Kilcock Co. Kildare. Celine died peacefully today (Wednesday) in the gentle care of the staff of the District Hospital Castlecomer and her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Marion, Bernadette and Martina, her brothers Sean, Frank, Peter and Gerard, her brothers in law and sisters in law her nieces and nephews, her great-grandniece and great grand nephews who meant so much to her, all her relations and her many friends.

Reposing At William Ryan's Funeral Home, Church Street, Kilcock, from 6pm on Friday evening until 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Coca's Parish Church, Kilcock, for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Funeral home private on Saturday morning, please.

The late Michael Shortall

The death has occurred of Michael Shortall, Clonmoran, Kilkenny City and formerly of Kellymount, Paulstown) 6th June 2018, peacefully, at his home and in the loving care of his family, Michael, beloved husband of Stella and much loved father of Teresa, Paraic, Elizabeth and Kathleen, sadly missed by his wife and family, brother Bobby, sisters Teresa, Mary and Eileen, his aunt Biddy, sons-in-law Robert and Michael, daughter-in-law Siobhán, grandchildren Conor, Oisín, Chloe, Michael, Patrick and Katie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (R95 K6WK) on Friday (8th June) from 1 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team and Cois Nore.