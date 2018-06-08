Kilkenny death for Friday, June 8

The late Mary Deegan

The death has occurred of Mary Deegan (née Banahan)

Clonmoran, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on June 6th 2018 at her home. Beloved wife of Tommy and much loved mother of Barry and Emma. She will be deeply missed by her husband, son, daughter, brothers John, Liam, Paddy and Michael, sister Betty, grandchildren Jenna and Harry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 7p.m. on Friday (June 8th) with Rosary at 8p.m. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 1p.m. followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church for 2p.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/ Kilkenny Home Care Team.