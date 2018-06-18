Kilkenny deaths for Monday, June 18

The late John Laffan

The death has occurred of John Laffan, Ballyreddin, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny and formerly of Low Street, Thomastown.

John died unexpectedly on Saturday, 16 June at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by His loving family, sisters Joan and Mary, brother Seamus, nieces Maeve, Eimer and Sibéal, nephews Liam and Philip, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and faithful friends.

Reposing at St. Columba's Hospital Mortuary, Thomastown from 6 pm on Monday, 18 June with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown. Requiem Mass at 11 am on Tuesday, 19 June followed by interment in St. Fiachra's Cemetery, Ullard, Co. Kilkenny.

The late Sr Christine Meany

The death has occurred of Sr Christine Meany, Presentation Convent, Fermoy, Cork of Higginstown, Co. Kilkenny), Peacefully On June 16th 2018 aged 93 years, in the exceptional care of the doctors, matron and staff of St Patrick’s Hospital, Fermoy. Sr. Christine, beloved sister of the late Andy and Sr. Baptist. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Jack, sisters in-law Patricia & Mary, nephew John & family, niece Marie & family, relatives neighbours, friends & her loving Presentation Community.

Reposing at the Presentation Convent, Fermoy on Monday from 3pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Fermoy. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in the Convent Cemetery, Fermoy.

The late Margaret Ryan

The death has occurred of Margaret Ryan, Woodsgift, Kilkenny. Margaret died suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her brothers Eamon and Oliver. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick, brother Tom, sisters in law Ann and Rita, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Monday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Graine, arriving at 8.30. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary will be recited at Doyle's funeral tonight (Sunday) at 9 o'clock.

The late Mary Jo Brennan

The death has occurred of Mary Jo Brennan, Old Road, Coolbawn, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully at her Residence. Mary Jo will be sadly missed by her sisters Bridget and Teresa, brothers-in-law James, Paddy and Brian, nephews, cousins, and friends. Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Saturday.

Rosary on Saturday evening at 8.30pm. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Sunday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Úna (Mary) Clarke (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Úna (Mary) Clarke, (née Walsh),

56 Old Callan Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



Clarke (nee Walsh) (56 Old Callan Road, Kilkenny) 15th June 2018, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Úna (Mary), pre-deceased by her husband John, daughter Sharon and son-in-law Bill, beloved mother of Marie, John, Regina and Joyce, sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Gerry and Jimmy, daughter-in-law Heather, grandchildren Daniel, David, Adam, Darragh, Bryan, Aisling, Rachel, Jake, Michael and Sarah, nephews and nieces, in-laws, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Sunday (17th June) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Alice Fogarty

The death has occurred of Alice Fogarty, (née Bowden)

Roscrea Road, Templemore, Tipperary and, Gathabaun, Kilkenny



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of The Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband, Buddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Noel and Aidan, daughters Carol and Deirdre, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Ann and Theresa, son-in-law, Mark, grandchildren, Owen, Aidan, Darragh, Alice, Jack, John, Emma, Brian, Bill and Jane, sister-in-law, Theresa, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Monday morning to The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore for Requiem mass at 10.30am followed by interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

The late Jack O'Leary

The death has occurred of Jack O'Leary, Raheen, Waterford Road, New Ross, Kilkenny on 16th June 2018. Jack, loving husband of Kathleen and father of Owen, Colm and Fergus. Deeply regretted by his loving family sisters Peggy and Nora, brother Willie, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Linda, grandchildren Emma, Ava, Ruby, Ben, Isobel, Jack, Faye and Ryan, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow Sunday 17th June concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral to Arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Monday 18th June, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.