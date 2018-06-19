Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, June 19

The late Marian Egan

The death has occurred of Marian Egan, (née Doyle)

47 Cypress Grove, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on17th June 2018, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Marian, predeceased by her loving husband Andy and brother Tony, much loved mother of Shane, Antoinette and Elaine, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Michael, sisters Teresa and Bridget, daughter-in-law Louise, Elaine's partner Richie, grandchildren Eoin, Ruby, Conor and Andreya, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (19th June) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Sean Moore

The death has occurred of Sean Moore, Rathangan, Kildare and Kilmanagh, Kilkenny on June 18th, peacefully at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare. Predeceased by his sister Maura, brothers Paddy and Michéal. Will be sadly missed by the Forde Family and his many friends in Rathangan

Reposing at Beech Park Nursing Home on Tuesday evening (19th June) from 5.30 with rosary at 7 o'clock. Funeral mass on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock in the Church of Assumption, Rathangan followed by burial in St. Aidan's Churchyard, Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny arriving at 1.45 approximately.