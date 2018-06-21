Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, June 21

The death has occurred of Mora Dunne, Rathfarnham, Dublin and and formerly Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny) 20th June 2018 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Bernie and her brother Seán. Will be deeply missed by her sisters Freda and Kathleen, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Flanagan's Funeral Home, Willbrook Road, Rathfarnham on Friday June the 22nd between 4 pm and 5.30 pm. Removal on Saturday morning June 23rd to the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham arriving at 10.50 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am followed by burial at Mount Jerome Cemetery.

The late John Robert (Bob) Leeper, Bawnlusk, Kells Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny passed away at 96 years of age, peacefully, in the tender care of Tinnypark Nursing Home, and surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his loving wife, May (Smyth), and sadly missed by his son, Norman, daughter, Sandra, daughter-in-law, Dorothy, loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the home of Norman and Dorothy Leeper, Bawnlusk, Kells Road, Kilkenny, R95 W6E4, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday 20th June. All are welcome. Funeral service at 12 noon on Thursday 21st June, then leaving for burial at Crosshill Cemetery, Clogh Road, Castlecomer.

The late Frank Copeland

The death has occurred of Frank Copeland, Baurnafea, Paulstown, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Miriam and precious daughter Laura Joy, parents Des and Anne, sister Aine, brothers-in-law Dougal, Chris and John, relatives and friends.

Remains arriving at St Mary's Church, Bagenalstown, on Thursday morning for Funeral Service at 11.30oc. Burial afterwards in Paulstown Cemetery. House Private, please.

The late Johnny Stapleton

The death has occurred of Johnny Stapleton, Leapstown, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny on 19th June 2018, unexpectedly, at St. Luke's Hospital, Johnny, beloved husband of the late Bridie and loving father of Michael, John and Noel, sadly missed by his sons, brother Michael, sister Kathleen, grandchildren Eoin, Kerrie, Lisa and Ciara, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (20th June) from 6 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Ballyfoyle for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.