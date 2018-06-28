Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, June 28

The late Oliver (Patrick) Healy

The death has occurred of Oliver (Patrick) Healy, Garryduff, Gowran, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Somer's Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Friday from 2pm with removal that evening, arriving at The Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by burial in The Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown.

The late Jimmy Carroll

The death has occurred of Jimmy Carroll, Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. At St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his brother Billy, sister-in-law Patricia, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home in Clogh on Thursday from 11am. Funeral Prayers on Thursday evening at 7.15pm followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.