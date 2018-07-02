Kilkenny deaths for Monday, July 2

The late Bernadette Kearney

The death has occurred of Bernadette Kearney, (nee O’Byrne), Loughsullis, Dunnamaggin, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully in the loving care of her family at her home on Saturday 30th June 2018. Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Christopher, Frank, John and Bill, daughters Eileen, Mary, Eithne, Una and Teresa, brother Fintan, sisters Una, Joan, Eithne, Teresa and Ita, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Monday from 6.00pm. Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Kilbride Cemetery, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

The late Kathleen Duffy

The death has occurred of Kathleen Duffy, Pearse, Street, Kilkenny on June 29th 2018 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke's Hospital. Predeceased by her loving sons Michael and Edward. Beloved mother of Jan, Alan and Brian. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, sons and their families, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 6.30p.m. on Sunday (July 1st) with Funeral Prayers at 7.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Monday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Lizzie Hennessy

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Hennessy (née Kent)

117 Newpark Close, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 30th June 2018, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Elizabeth (Lizzie), beloved wife of the late Seamus and much loved mother of Lynda, Monica and Darren, sadly missed by her loving family, brother, sisters, grandchildren Keeva, Cian and Rhea, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday (2nd July) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. John's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Paddy Quinn

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Quinn, Coon West, Coon, Kilkenny at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by his loving wife Mamie, sisters Mary and Nancy. Paddy will be sadly missed by his daughters Jacqueline and Colette, brother Abban, grandchildren Adam, Emma, Jordan, Grace and Aishling, sons-in-law Paddy and Joe, sisters-in-law Sheila and Ena, relations and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 4pm on Sunday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Sunday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10am followed by removal to Saint Brigid's Church, Coon, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.